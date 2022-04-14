Case Memorial Library – April 2022

Visit our website casememoriallibrary.org and sign up for our weekly email newsletter for updates on events at the library.

Hours: The Library’s hours are as follows:

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holiday Closings: The Library will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 and will be closed on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday.

Program Fees: Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration: Registration is required for all library programs, unless otherwise noted. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs: For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs: Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Story Times

Story times will take place in person at the library. Registration is required. Non-registrants will not be admitted. Masks are recommended.

3-5-Year Old Story Time

Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

No story time on May 30

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement!

Lapsit Story Time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this high-energy story time with Ms. Michelle! We’ll practice nursery rhymes, sing and move together, plus explore touch-and-feel books.

2-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

No story time on May 4

Experience music and movement, dive into picture books, and sing your favorite songs with Ms. Michelle! This program will take place in person at the library.

Events for Children

Take & Make: Homemade Sachets

Pickup Dates: May 2-9

For children and tweens ages 6 and up.

Give Mom (or another special someone who loves you) a homemade sachet full of soothing lavender or chamomile. Registration is required.

Take & Make: Tea-rrific Mother’s Day Craft

Pickup Dates: May 2-9

For children ages 3-5.

Give Mom (or another special someone who loves you) a special craft made with love. Registration is required. Please select your preferred kit pickup date on the registration form.

Take & Make: Cherry Blossom Art

Pickup Dates: May 9-14

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Create a piece of art based on the beautiful spring cherry blossoms! Participants will need scissors and glue. Registration is required.

Family Take & Make: Paper Plate Kites

Pickup Dates: May 23-31

For children up to age 12 and their families.

Let’s all fly a kite! Make your own kite using a paper plate, a popsicle stick, and some string! Participants will need scissors and ribbon/scrap fabric for the tail decorations. Alternative instructions for a hand-held ‘kite’ will be provided for toddlers and preschoolers.

Events for Teens & Adults

Teen Break-In Bags

Pickup dates: May 9-14

For teens in grades 7-12.

Think escape room except instead of trying to break out you’re trying to break in. Solve the puzzles to find the numeric code that will open the lock and free the loot inside! Registration is required.

The Bookcase: Evening Discussion Group

Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a Zoom discussion of Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine, and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Outdoor Concert: Irish Music with Tom O’Carroll

Saturday, May 21, 2 p.m.

Join Dublin born folklorist, folk-singer and instrumentalist Tom O’Carroll for a lively concert of Irish music. This program will be held outside on the library’s back lawn. Registration is required. Please bring your own chair. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Tiny Art Show

For teens in grades 7-12.

Visit the teen department in the Case Memorial Library throughout the month of May to see our Teen Tiny Art Show. Original works created by local teens will be on display for viewing. There’s still time to join this Tiny Art Show! Stop by the Library to pick up a kit.