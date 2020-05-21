Case Memorial Library 5/22/20

Get a Library Card Online

Did you know you can access thousands of downloadable books from home with your library card? If you need a new card fill out the form on our website (http://www.casememoriallibrary.org ) and we’ll issue you a new card within 24 hours (Monday through Friday).

New! You can now access ancestry.com remotely using a library card barcode number. This is a special arrangement in view of the library’s emergency closure. To log in, click the “ancestry” button under Library Resources on our home page.

Check Out This Content On Our Facebook Page!

Pandemic Fiction A list from our Circulation Department and a link to a New York Times roundup. Making Wildflower Seed Bombs Video version of the craft activity we had planned for Earth Day. Ring Around the Rosy Our new YouTube channel with a playlist of rhymes and songs for children 0-5!

The Library is closed until further notice. All programs are cancelled until further notice. We will waive all late fees while we are closed. Visit our Facebook page.