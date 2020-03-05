Case Memorial Library 3/6/2020

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public. Library hours are as follows: Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Please note that library service and areas for quiet study and collaborative work will be very limited on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 for our Friends of the Library Mini Golf Fundraiser. The Library will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 and will be closed on Friday, April 10 for Good Friday. Registration is required for all events, unless otherwise noted.

Did you know you can register for events online?

Registration for events opens three weeks in advance of the event date online at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Spring Book Sale

Members’ Night: Thursday, April 30, 4-7 p.m.

Open to the Public: Friday, May 1, 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale begins on Thursday, April 30 with a Members’ Night. New members are welcome to join the night of the sale. The book sale will be open to the general public on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2.

Events For Adults

Votes for Women

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.

Join us for an informative and inspirational talk by the CT Women’s Hall of Fame and learn about the Connecticut women who fought on a local, state, and national level and on whose shoulders we stand. Be inspired by their stories to use your vote to give a voice to women. Sponsored by the Orange Community Women. Registration is required.

Writers Group

Friday, March 20, 10 a.m.

Friday, April 17, 10 a.m.

New and seasoned writers are welcome to share and read their stories and offer constructive feedback on each other’s writing. Registration is requested.

Make & Take: Suminagashi Ink Marbling

Monday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Suminagashi is the Japanese art of marbling by floating ink on the surface of water. Learn the basics of this centuries-old monoprint technique and create your own marbled pieces to take home in this small, hands-on workshop led by Librarian Rebecca Harlow. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Introduction to Microsoft Excel

Tuesday, March 31, 10:30 a.m.

If you are a Microsoft Excel beginner, this class taught by Librarian Tom Bruno will help you learn the essentials. Laptops will be provided. Registration is required and begins Tuesday, March 10.

2020 Oscar Film Series

Oscar Film: Parasite

Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18, 1 p.m.

A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. 2 hr. 12 min. R. Registration is required.

Oscar Film: Ford v. Ferrari

Monday, March 30, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 1 p.m.

American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car for Ford in order to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. 2 hr. 32 min. PG-13. Registration is required and begins Monday, March 9.

Oscar Film: Judy

Monday, April 13, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 1 p.m.

Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. 1 hr. 58 min. PG-13. Registration is required and begins Monday, March 23.

Oscar Film: Little Women

Monday, April 20, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22, 1 p.m.

Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. 2 hr. 15 min. PG. Registration is required and begins Monday, March 30.

Book Discussions

Mystery Book Discussion Group

Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m.

“The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton. Led by Librarian Samantha Jasulavic. Registration is requested.

The Bookcase: Evening Discussion Group

Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.

“The Girl with Seven Names” by Hyeonseo Lee. Led by Toby Zabinski. Registration is requested.

Events For Teens

Book Chat Café

Join Ms. Harlow from the Case Memorial Library and AMSO Media Specialist Mrs. Yeakel at this fun afterschool club for AMSO students who love to read and share their opinions about books over pizza and snacks. Held once a month on Tuesdays in the AMSO media center. AMSO students should see Mrs. Yeakel for more information.

LEGO Robot Wars

Thursday, March 26, 3:30 p.m.

For teens in grades 7-12.

Join us for a LEGO battle royale! Working in teams you will learn how to control your LEGO Mindstorms robot, customize it, then battle it out in the arena. Who will be the champion? Registration is required and begins Thursday, March 5.

Miracle Berry Flavor Tripping Party

Thursday, April 16, 3:30 p.m.

Come try “miracle berry,” the fruit that makes sour and bitter foods taste sweet. We’ll test a variety of foods and see if you can guess what you are eating when your taste buds are under the influence of this magical fruit. Registration is required and begins Thursday, March 26.

Earth Day Craft: Seed Bombs

Wednesday, April 22, 3:30 p.m.

For teens in grades 7-12.

Celebrate Earth Day by learning how to make a “seed bomb” out of clay, fertilizer, and wildflower seeds. Registration is required and begins Wednesday, April 1.

Events For Children & Tweens

Butter Slime

Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m.

For children ages 7-9.

Make this cool slime that can be spread with a knife-like butter! Registration is required.

EvoBots

Wednesday, March 11, 3:45 p.m.

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Learn basic coding skills with our handheld bots. Registration is required.

Chess Club

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m.

For children in grades 1-6.

Learn about this strategic board game and play against other club members. Registration is required and begins three weeks in advance of each session date.

Musical Folk Demo

Tuesday, March 17, 10:30 a.m.

For newborns through age 5.

Little ones and caregivers will play with shaker eggs, use movement scarves, and learn simple songs from around the world. Registration is required.

Irish Dance

Tuesday, March 17, 3:45 p.m.

For children and adults of all ages.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the performers from Riverdance! Discover the history of Irish step dancing and watch a live performance from the Brennan-Lucey Irish Dance Academy of Milford. Sponsored by the Shirley Martin Prown Fund. Registration is required.

Kids Cooking Class

Tuesday, April 14, 3:45 p.m.

For children ages 5-8.

Make delicious, nutritious treats with Courtney Huggins, Retail Dietician at ShopRite in Milford. Registration is required and begins Tuesday, March 24.

Citizen Scientists: Safe Drinking Water

Thursday, April 16, 5 p.m.

For children in grades 2-6.

Water is all around us but is it all safe to drink? Why or why not? Get answers at this hands-on STEM lab. Registration is required and begins Thursday, March 26.

Tween Cooking Class

Tuesday, April 28, 3:45 p.m.

For tweens ages 9-12.

Make delicious, nutritious treats with Courtney Huggins, Retail Dietician at ShopRite in Milford. Registration is required and begins Tuesday, April 7.

Storytimes

Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this high-energy story time with Ms. Michelle! We’ll practice nursery rhymes, sing and move together, and explore touch-and-feel books.

2-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Audience participation is highly encouraged at this story time session just for 2s. Enjoy books, stories, music and movement, fingerplays and puppetry together.

3-5 Year Olds Storytime

Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy storytelling, books, music, fingerplays, and puppetry at this story time series especially for 3-5-year olds! A story-related craft is offered following each session.

Art In The Library

March: Artwork by the Shelton Art League.

Reception: Thursday, March 12, 5-7 p.m.

April: Artwork by Orange elementary students in grades 4-6.

Reception: Thursday, April 23, 5-7 p.m.

Services

Homebound Delivery Service

Are you a book lover who is unable to leave your home? If so, the Library will bring the books to you! Orange residents who are homebound may contact the Library to arrange for regular library book delivery service to their home at no charge. Some restrictions apply. For more information, call the Library’s Head of Circulation Services, Samantha Jasulavic, at 203-891-2170 or email sjasulavic@casememoriallibrary.org.