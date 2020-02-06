Case Memorial Library 2/7/20

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public. Library hours are as follows: Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Library will be closed Monday, February 17 in observance of Presidents Day. Please note that Library service will be very limited on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4. Registration is required for all events, unless otherwise noted.

Did you know you can register for events online?

Registration for events opens three weeks in advance of the event date online at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Events For All Ages

Mini Golf at the Library: A ‘Hole’ Lot of Fun!

Friday, April 3 & Saturday, April 4

Join us for a fun, two-day mini golf event at the Library! Case Memorial Library will be transformed into a miniature golf course. On Friday evening, adults are welcome to a private “Par-Tee” from 6 to 9 p.m. where they can play golf, enjoy delicious food and a variety of wines, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages, and bid on raffle items. Tickets for this fundraising event are $25 per person. On Saturday, patrons of all ages are welcome for a family fun day including mini golf, raffles, and a family fun zone with face painting and henna. The Big Green Truck will also be on site to offer its tasty pizza! All proceeds from this special two-day event will be used by the Friends of the Case Memorial Library to directly support the Library for funding programs, museum passes, and more comfortable chairs for the meeting rooms. If you are a business or individual who would like to become a sponsor please visit casememoriallibrary.org/friends/minigolf for more information.

Events For Adults

Make & Take: Suminagashi Ink Marbling

Monday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Suminagashi is the Japanese art of marbling by floating ink on the surface of water. Learn the basics of this centuries-old monoprint technique and create your own marbled pieces to take home in this small, hands-on workshop led by Librarian Rebecca Harlow. Space is limited. Registration is required and begins Monday, March 2.

2020 Oscar Film Series

Oscar Film: Marriage Story

Monday, February 24, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26, 1 p.m.

An incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. 2 hr. 17 min. R. Registration is required and begins Monday, February 3.

Oscar Film: Joker

Monday, March 2, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4, 1 p.m.

In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: The Joker. 2 hr. 2 min. R. Registration is required and begins Monday, February 10.

Book Discussions

The Bookcase: Evening Discussion Group

Thursday, February 13, 7 p.m.

“A Woman Is No Man” by Etaf Rum. Led by Toby Zabinski. Registration is requested.

Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.

“The Girl with Seven Names” by Hyeonseo Lee. Led by Toby Zabinski. Registration is requested.

Mystery Book Discussion Group

Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m.

“The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton. by Librarian Samantha Jasulavic. Registration is requested.

Events For Teens

Book Chat Café

Join Ms. Harlow from the Case Memorial Library and AMSO Media Specialist Mrs. Yeakel at this fun afterschool club for AMSO students who love to read and share their opinions about books over pizza and snacks. Held once a month on Tuesdays in the AMSO media center. AMSO students should see Mrs. Yeakel for more information.

Teen Cooking Class

Wednesday, February 12, 3:30 p.m.

For teens in grades 7-12.

Learn to cook tasty treats with ShopRite’s Registered Dietician Courtney Huggins. Please notify the Library of any food restrictions at least 24 hours in advance of the program. Space is limited. Registration is required and begins Wednesday, January 22.

LEGO Robot Wars

Thursday, March 26, 3:30 p.m.

For teens in grades 7-12.

Join us for a LEGO battle royale! Working in teams you will learn how to control your LEGO Mindstorms robot, customize it, then battle it out in the arena. Who will be the champion? Registration is required and begins Thursday, March 5.

Miracle Berry Tasting Party

Thursday, April 16, 3:30 p.m.

Come try “miracle berry,” the fruit that makes sour and bitter foods taste sweet. We’ll test a variety of foods and see if you can guess what you are eating when your taste buds are under the influence of this magical fruit. Registration is required and begins Thursday, March 26.

Events For Children & Tweens

Chess Club

Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.

For children in grades 1-6.

Learn about this strategic board game and play against other club members. Registration is required and begins three weeks in advance of each session date.

Tween Cooking Class

Thursday, February 27, 3:45 p.m.

For tweens ages 9-12.

Make delicious, nutritious treats with Courtney Huggins, Retail Dietician at ShopRite in Milford. Registration is required and begins Thursday, February 6.

Butter Slime

Thursday, March 2, 5 p.m.

For children ages 7-9.

Make this cool slime that can be spread with a knife, like butter! Registration is required and begins Thursday, February 10.

EvoBots

Wednesday, March 11, 3:45 p.m.

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Learn basic coding skills with our handheld bots. Registration is required and begins Wednesday, February 19.

Brennan-Lucey Irish Dance Academy

Tuesday, March 17, 3:45 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with performers from Riverdance! Sponsored by the Shirley Martin Prown Fund. Registration is required and begins Tuesday, February 25.

Storytimes

Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this high-energy story time with Ms. Michelle! We’ll practice nursery rhymes, sing and move together, and explore touch-and-feel books.

2-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

The February 12 session will be located in the Conference Room.

Audience participation is highly encouraged at this story time session just for 2s. Enjoy books, stories, music and movement, fingerplays and puppetry together.

3-5 Year Olds Storytime

Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

No storytime on Presidents Day

Enjoy storytelling, books, music, fingerplays, and puppetry at this story time series especially for 3-5 -year olds! A story-related craft is offered following each session.

Art In The Library

February: Artwork by Orange elementary school children in grades K-3

Reception: Thursday, February 13, 5-7 p.m.

March: Artwork by the Shelton Art League

Reception: Thursday, March 12, 5-7 p.m.

Services

Homebound Delivery Service

Are you a book lover who is unable to leave your home? If so, the Library will bring the books to you! Orange residents who are homebound may contact the Library to arrange for regular library book delivery service to their home at no charge. Some restrictions apply. For more information, call the Library’s Head of Circulation Services, Samantha Jasulavic, at 203-891-2170 or email sjasulavic@casememoriallibrary.org.