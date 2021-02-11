Case Memorial Library – 2/12/21

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public. The Library is open to the public Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 12 noon and 5-7 p.m..; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 noon. The Library is open for curbside pickup Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Library will be closed Monday, February 15 in observance of Presidents Day.

Registration

Registration is required for all library programs. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs: For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs: Please check the full event listing online for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, instructions on pickup of supplies, and a list of any supplies participants must supply.

Storytimes

Zoom Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this high-energy story time with Ms. Michelle! We’ll practice nursery rhymes, sing and move together, and explore touch-and-feel books.

Zoom 2-3-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Audience participation is highly encouraged at this story time session just for 2s. Enjoy books, stories, music and movement, fingerplays and puppetry together.

Zoom 3-5-Year Old Storytime

Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy storytelling, books, music, fingerplays, and puppetry at this story time series especially for 3-5-year olds!

Events for Children

Tween Take & Make: Panpipes

Pickup dates: February 25-27

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Make your own musical instrument using straws and duct tape! Participants will need to supply their own scissors.

Children’s Take & Make: Shamrock Slime

Pickup dates: March 10-13

For children in grades 1-3.

Whip up a batch of green, glittering slime for St. Patrick’s Day!

Tween Take & Make: Among Us Pencil Toppers

Pickup dates: March 11-13

Make a felt pencil topper that looks like an Among Us crew member!

Children’s Take & Make: Homemade Hovercrafts

Pickup dates: March 24-27

For children in grades 1-3.

Build a simple hovercraft and discover how Newton’s Third Law helps it float!

Emoji Stress Balls

Pickup dates: March 25-27

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Make an emoji-themed stress ball with water beads and balloons!

Tween Take & Make: Pom-Pom Bookmarks

Pickup dates: April 7-10

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Make a fuzzy pom-pom bookmark using yarn!

Take & Make Earth Day Craft: Kintsugi Eggshells

Pickup dates: April 14-17

For children in grades 1-3.

Learn about the delicate Japanese art of Kintsugi and create some of your own using eggshells and watercolors!

Tween Take & Make: T-Shirt Tote Bags

Pickup dates: April 21-24

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Create your own unique tote bag using a t-shirt! Includes suggested ways to decorate your new bag.

Children’s Take & Make: Blooming Paper Flowers

Pickup dates: April 28-May 1

For children ages 3-5.

Decorate some paper flowers, then watch them blossom!

Events for Teens & Adults

Take & Make Craft Kit: Crepe Paper Flowers

Pickup dates: Saturday, February 20; Monday, February 22

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Create your own Icelandic poppies at home with our crepe paper flower kit.

The Golden Age of Musicals

Friday, February 19, 2 p.m.

Join Sam and Candy Caponegro via Zoom to view and dissect musical scenes from “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Royal Wedding”, and “Gigi,” to just name a few. What can be better than spending the morning with Gene Kelly, Judy Garland, and Fred Astaire? We promise you will leave with your toes tapping and a song in your heart. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Virtual Author Talk: Pretty Evil New England

Monday, February 22, 7 p.m.

Nineteenth-century New England was the hunting ground of five female serial killers: Jane Toppan, Lydia Sherman, Nellie Webb, Harriet E. Nason, and Sarah Jane Robinson. In Pretty Evil New England, true crime author Sue Coletta tells the story of these five women, from broken childhoods to first brushes with death, and she examines the overwhelming urges that propelled these women to take the lives of a combined total of more than one hundred innocent victims. Join us for a talk with Sue Coletta on Zoom.

The Bookcase: Online Discussion Group

Thursday, March 11, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski on Zoom for an online discussion of “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.

Take-Home “Flavor Tripping” Party Kit

Pickup dates: Friday, March 12; Saturday, March 13

For teens in grades 7-12.

Have your own flavor-tripping party with the “miracle berry,” the fruit that makes sour and bitter foods taste sweet.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Suminagashi

Pickup dates: Saturday, March 20; Monday, March 22

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Suminagashi is the Japanese art of marbling by floating ink on the surface of water. Learn the basics of this centuries-old monoprint technique and create your own marbled pieces at home with our suminagashi kit.

Virtual Author Talk: A Broken Tree

Monday, March 22, 7 p.m.

In an effort to discover the truth about his family, Stephen F. Anderson used DNA testing and interviews to learn the real story behind his paternity and that of his three brothers and five sisters. What the DNA revealed, and how the author and his siblings handled it, serves as a lesson to anyone undertaking ancestry research. Join us for a talk with author Stephen Anderson on Zoom.

Online Mystery Book Discussion

Thursday, April 22, 1-3 p.m.

Join Librarian Samantha Jasulavic via Zoom for an online discussion of “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides.

Take & Make Food Kit: Homemade Gummy Bears

Pickup dates: Friday, April 23; Saturday, April 24

For teens in grades 7-12.

Try your hand at candy making at home with this fun, homemade gummy bear kit.