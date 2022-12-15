Case Memorial Library – 12/16/22

STEAM Challenge: Sleighs and Slopes

Thursday, December 15, 3:45 p.m.

For children ages 7-12 years old. Put your engineering skills to the test! Create a sleigh that will hold mini presents and a ramp that will send it shooting forward as far as possible. Who can go the farthest without spilling all the presents? Come join us in the Meeting Room on Thursday, December 15 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Registration is required, please email or call us if you need to cancel so we can offer the spot to someone on the waiting list. To register, go to http://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=CASE&EventID=7103248&sw=1787&sender_ctype=email&sender_campaign=dRw4Az&sender_customer=1jMnkOZ

Teen Break-In Bag

Monday, December 19

For teens in grades 7-12. Think escape room except instead of trying to break out you’re trying to break in. Solve the puzzles to find the numeric code that will open the lock and free the loot inside your break-in bag! Registration is required. To register, go to http://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=CASE&EventID=7111467&sw=1280&sender_ctype=email&sender_campaign=dRw4Az&sender_customer=1jMnkOZ

Events are free and open to the public, except as noted. Phone: 203-891-2170. https://casememoriallibrary.org,

Visit our Facebook page