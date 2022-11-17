Case Memorial Library – 11/18/22

Visit our website casememoriallibrary.org and sign up for our weekly email newsletter for updates on events at the library.

Hours: The Library’s hours are as follows: Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holiday Closings: The Library will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Program Fees: Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration: Registration is required for all library programs, unless otherwise noted. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Storytimes

Preschool Storytime

Mondays, 10:30 a.m.

Music, movement, and literacy for our preschool friends! Join us as we get ready for the school years. There will be a craft after the storytime session. Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Little ones and their caregivers are invited to explore books, sing songs, and practice interactive nursery rhymes with Ms. Angela! Registration is required.

Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Get the wiggles out with Ms. Angela! Stories, music, dancing, and more fill this high-energy storytime for toddlers and their grownups. Registration is required.

Events For Children

Tree Lighting Activities at the Library

Sunday, December 4

For children and families of all ages.

Join us in the library during the Tree Lighting festivities!

3:30 p.m.: Al deCant, Orange’s very own Singing Principal, will perform!

3-5 p.m.: The Library will be open and festive take and makes will be available for pickup, while supplies last.

Toddler Take and Make: Gingerbread People Craft

Pickup dates: December 5- 10

For children ages 1-3.

Make a felt gingerbread man over and over again with the pieces in this kit! Registration is required.

(Paper) Ugly Sweater Decorating Craft

Thursday, December 8, 3:45 pm

For children ages 3-6.

Decorate some festive ‘ugly’ sweaters! This paper craft makes a great decoration, even if it can’t be worn. Registration is required.

STEAM Challenge: Sleighs and Slopes

Thursday, December 15, 3:45 pm

For children ages 7-12.

Put your engineering skills to the test! Create a sleigh that will hold mini presents and a ramp that will send it shooting forward as far as possible. Who can go the farthest without spilling all the presents? Registration is required.

Fairy Mini-Golf

In-person workshop: Tuesday, December 27, 2 p.m.

Kit pickup dates: December 26-30

For families of children up to age 12.

Make a mini mini-golf course using household supplies and your imagination! You can complete this at home or work with a group at our in-person workshop to design and set up your obstacles, then take turns putting your ball into the hole. Registration is required.

Crazy About Coding

Wednesday, December 28, 2 p.m.

For children ages 4-12.

Drop into the Meeting Room and check out our coding toys! From a simple caterpillar for the preschoolers up to Ozobots for tweens, we’ve got something that will inspire the coder in you! No registration required.

Wildlife in Winter: Live Animals at the Library!

Friday, December 30, 10:30 a.m.

For children and families

Meet live animals in this presentation from the White Memorial Conservation Center! Learn about our local wildlife and how animals live in the winter months. Registration is required.

Events For Teens & Adults

Book Boxes

November pickup dates: November 21-28

December pickup dates: December 19-30

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Our free monthly book box service! Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing two books selected by our librarians based on your reading preferences for you to borrow as well as some treats and other surprises for you to keep. Space is limited. Registration is required and begins on the first of the month for each box.

Ban This Book! Club

Monday, November 28, 7 p.m.

“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie has made the top 10 most challenged books in the U.S. list nine times since its publication in 2007. Join librarian Rebecca and co-leader Elizabeth Ewen as we discuss this as a work of literature as well as an object of censorship. This program will be held in person at the Library. Registration is required.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Ojos de Dios

Pickup dates: November 28-December 3

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Create your own Ojo de Dios, also known as God’s Eye, with this fun take-home craft kit for adults and teens. These are not like the ones you did at summer camp! Registration is required.

Cricut Class: Wood & Wool Deer Ornaments

Monday, December 5, 7 p.m.

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Join us for a Cricut class and ornament craft. Librarian Rebecca Harlow will demonstrate how to use the Library’s Cricut Maker 3 to cut wood and paper then you’ll assemble your own wood and wool deer to take home. This is an in-person workshop. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Mystery Book Discussion Group

Thursday, December 8, 1 p.m.

Join librarian Samantha Jasulavic for a discussion of “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo. This program will be held in person at the Library. Registration is required.

Oscar Film: Summer of Soul

Monday, December 12, 7 p.m.”

Wednesday, December 14, 1 p.m.

2022 Academy Award-winning documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African-American music and culture and promoted Black pride and unity. 1 hr. 57 min. PG-13. Registration is required.

Break-In Bags

Pickup dates: December 19-30

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Think escape room except instead of trying to break out you’re trying to break in. Solve the puzzles to find the numeric code that will open the lock and free the loot inside! Registration is required.

The Bookcase: Evening Discussion Group

Thursday, January 12, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a Zoom discussion of “Radium Girls” by Kate Moore. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required.