Case Memorial Library 1/15/21

The Case Memorial Library is here to serve the community. Library doors are open as follows:

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Monday and Thursday evenings: 5-7 p.m.

Masks are required at all times while you are in the building. Study and meeting rooms are not available and there is limited seating. We ask everyone to observe social distancing.

We are currently providing the following services:

Our public computers may be used on a first-come, first-served basis when we are open. At other times, they may be used by appointment. Call 203-891-2170 or email reference@casememoriallibrary.org to make an appointment. Time slots for computer appointments are Monday through Saturday, 2-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Holds can be placed on library materials through our online catalog, by phone, or by email. When the items you request are available, we will call you to schedule a curbside pickup or you can come in to pick up the items. Hours for curbside pickup are Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Printing is available.

Copiers are available.

We have online programs that are free and open to the public.

EVENTS FOR ADULTS

Virtual Author Talk: Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America’s Most Exclusive Shoreline

Monday, January 25, 7 p.m.

Free the Beaches by Andrew W. Kahrl is the story of a controversial protester who fought decades ago to open Connecticut’s beaches for out-of-towners, including minorities and the urban poor. Ned Coll’s legacy illuminates how our nation’s fragile coasts have become more exclusive and also suffered greater environmental destruction in the process. Join us for a talk with Andrew Kahrl on Zoom – please note that registration is required, as for online security reasons only registered attendees will be able to attend this event. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event.

Online Mystery Book Discussion

Thursday, February 11, 1 p.m.

Join Librarian Samantha Jasulavic for an online discussion of Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz. This discussion will take place on Zoom — please note that registration is required, as for online security reasons only registered attendees will be able to attend this event. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission. Please call the library or contact Samantha to place a hold on a copy of the book.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN

Magnetic Field Sensory Bottles

Wednesday, January 27

For children in grades 1-3. Make a mesmerizing sensory bottle with the magic of magnet science! Participants must supply their own duct tape. Please note: participants’ skin may come into contact with MICR toner. Also, this activity requires the use of neodymium magnets, which are extremely strong. Adult supervision is necessary. Registration is required.

Tween Take and Make: Hot Chocolate Mug Cake

Wednesday, January 27

For tweens in grades 4-6. Make your own personal-sized cake in your microwave! We’ll provide the mug, the recipe, and the dry ingredients. Please note that the cake contains flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, milk, and the flavorless oil of your choosing.

Take the Library to Your Child Day: Take & Make Bread in a Bag Kits

Saturday, February 6

For children of all ages and their families. Don’t spend Take the Library to Your Child Day “loafing” around! Register for a Bread in a Bag kit and follow our kid-friendly recipe for a freshly baked treat. Registration is required and will open on Saturday, January 16 at 7:00 a.m. Adult supervision is required for the entire duration of this activity.

Online 3-5-Year-Olds Storytime

Mondays, January 25, February 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m.

For children ages 3-5. Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Online Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays, January 19 and 26, February 2 and 9, 10:30 a.m.

For babies and toddlers up to two years old. Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this virtual storytime with Ms. Michelle! We’ll play with puppets, sing our favorite songs, explore books together, and more. Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Online 2-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays, January 20 and 27, February 2 and 9, 10:30 a.m.

For children ages 2-3. Experience music and movement, dive into picture books, and sing your favorite songs with Ms. Michelle! Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

The Library will be closed Monday, January 18, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Information: 203-891-2170

Website: http://casememoriallibrary.org