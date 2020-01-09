Case Memorial Library 1/10/2020

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public. Library hours are as follows: Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Library will be closed Monday, January 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Registration is required for all events, unless otherwise noted.

Did you know you can register for events online?

Registration for events opens three weeks in advance of the event date online at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Events For Adults

Chocolate Wars

Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.

Join us for a chocolate taste-off with chocolate expert Maria Brandriff. Participants will have the opportunity to compare decadent chocolate desserts that we all know and love with a lighter healthier version. Which type wins the showdown will be up to the participants who will have the opportunity to indulge in both. Recipes and samples will be available. Space is limited. Registration is required and begins Saturday, January 4. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Make & Take: Foraged Winter Wreaths

Monday, January 27, 7 p.m.

Create your own foraged winter wreath at this small, hands-on workshop led by Librarian Rebecca Harlow. All supplies necessary for you to make and take home your own wreath will be provided. Floral snips will be shared among participants—please feel free to bring your own. If you would like to customize your wreath you are welcome to bring your own special greenery, ribbons, or other decorations. Registration is required and begins Monday, January 6.

Jazz Concert: Richard “Cookie” Thomas

Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m.

Join us for a delightful jazz concert with celebrated local jazz vocalist Richard “Cookie” Thomas, whose career began in Philadelphia in 1960 when he had the opportunity to open for B.B. King at age 14. Registration is required and begins Saturday, January 18. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

2020 Oscar Film Series

The 2020 Oscar Film Series will begin on February 3, 2020. The first three films will be announced on January 14 on the Library’s event calendar, in a special edition of our e-newsletter, and on the Library’s Facebook page. Sign up for the Library’s e-newsletter by visiting the Library’s website and clicking on Sign Up for E-News. Registration is highly recommended for all films. Registration opens three weeks in advance of the film screening. All Wednesday afternoon screenings are shown with subtitles.

Book Discussions

Mystery Book Discussion Group

Thursday, January 23, 7 p.m.

I Let You Go by Clare Mackintosh. Led by Librarian Samantha Jasulavic. Registration is requested.

The Bookcase: Evening Discussion Group

Thursday, February 13, 7 p.m.

A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum. Led by Toby Zabinski. Registration is requested.

Events For Teens

Book Chat Café

Join Ms. Harlow from the Case Memorial Library and AMSO Media Specialist Mrs. Yeakel at this fun afterschool club for AMSO students who love to read and share their opinions about books over pizza and snacks. Held once a month on Tuesdays in the AMSO media center. Students can see Mrs. Yeakel for more information.

Teen Cooking Class

Wednesday, February 12, 3:30 p.m.

For teens in grades 7-12.

Learn to cook tasty treats with ShopRite’s Registered Dietician Courtney Huggins. Please notify the Library of any food restrictions at least 24 hours in advance of the program. Space is limited. Registration is required and begins Wednesday, January 22.

Events For Children & Tweens

Emoji Paint Workshop

Thursday, January 16, 5:45 p.m.

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Paint your own emoji on canvas to take home. Registration is required and begins Thursday, December 26.

Chess Club

Saturday, January 18, 11 a.m.

Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m.

For children in grades 1-6.

Learn about this strategic board game and play against other club members. Registration is required and begins three weeks in advance of each session date.

Cooking Classes

Tuesday, January 28, 3:45 p.m.

For children ages 5-8.

Thursday, February 27, 3:45 p.m.

For tweens ages 9-12.

Make delicious, nutritious treats with Courtney Huggins, Retail Dietician at ShopRite in Milford. Registration is required and begins three weeks in advance of each session date.

Animal Affair Petting Zoo

Saturday, February 1, 10:30 a.m.

For children of all ages.

Meet some friendly baby goats, bunnies, pigs, chickens, and ducks at our indoor petting zoo! Parents should be aware that Animal Affair will be in charge of how many children are allowed in the pens at one time for everyone’s safety. Children under 3 must be accompanied by an adult while in the pen. Funded by the Friends of the Library. Registration is required and begins Saturday, January 11.

STEAM Craft: Chalkboard Slime

Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m.

For children in grades 1-3

Learn some cool slime science, then turn your creation into a colorful work of art. Registration is required and begins Saturday, January 25.

Storytimes

Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this high-energy story time with Ms. Michelle! We’ll practice nursery rhymes, sing and move together, and explore touch-and-feel books.

2-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

The February 12 session will be located in the Conference Room

Audience participation is highly encouraged at this story time session just for 2s. Enjoy books, stories, music and movement, fingerplays and puppetry together.

3-5 Year Olds Storytime

Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

No storytime on Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Presidents Day

Enjoy storytelling, books, music, fingerplays, and puppetry at this story time series especially for 3-5-year olds! A story-related craft is offered following each session.

Art In The Library

January: Pastels and watercolors by Janice Blanck; abstracts by Sam Kirby.

Reception: Thursday, January 9, 5-7 p.m.

February: Artwork by Orange elementary school children in grades K-3.

Reception: Thursday, February 13, 5-7 p.m.

Services

Homebound Delivery Service

Are you a book lover who is unable to leave your home? If so, the Library will bring the books to you! Orange residents who are homebound may contact the Library to arrange for regular library book delivery service to their home at no charge. Some restrictions apply. For more information, call the Library’s Head of Circulation Services, Samantha Jasulavic, at 203-891-2170 or email sjasulavic@casememoriallibrary.org.