CAROLE’s KINGS Headlines The Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation’s Afternoon For The Arts Gala

CAROLE’s KINGS – the world’s first all-male Carole King Tribute – headlines the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation’s Afternoon for the Arts Gala on Sunday, November 7, 2021, 2 pm, at Amity High School’s Brady Center for the Performing Arts.

The performance begins at 2 p.m. and is preceded by a lite reception and raffle preview at 1 pm. (Remember to set your clocks back the night before!). General admission tickets are $45 and can be purchased at www.jamiehulleyartsfund.org. CDC guidelines for indoor events at the time of the gala will be in effect. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to assist with the planning of safety protocols.

CAROLE’s KINGS is an exhilarating, family friendly musical revue delivered by three incredibly talented New York stage veterans who consistently wow their audiences with a dynamic act jammed-packed with chart-topping sensations such as The Locomotion, I Feel the Earth Move, You’ve Got A Friend, Natural Woman, and many more. Their set list also includes songs by King’s friends and collaborators James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, and Neil Sedaka. They have received rave reviews from such venues as Caesar’s Palace and Celebrity, Princess, and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

The Gala also showcases the talents of young aspiring performers from the foundation’s partner programs: Amity Creative Theater, Broadway Method Academy in Fairfield, and Square Foot Theatre Company in Wallingford. Serving as Tri-Masters of Ceremonies for the afternoon are Robert Kennedy, Kimberly Jenna Simon, and Kari Hulley. Our Gala Raffle, Mystery Bags, and Buy-It-Now Boutique offer many opportunities to bring home prizes fit for “a King.”

The Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the educational enrichment and professional development of young artists and early career professionals, was founded to celebrate the life of Orange, CT resident Jamie Alaine Hulley. All proceeds from the Gala are dedicated to scholarships and educational programs throughout Connecticut especially in the greater New Haven and Fairfield counties. Since the foundation’s creation in 2002, over $900,000 has been awarded which have touched the lives of thousands of area youth each year.

For information on the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation, visit www.jamiehulleyartsfund.org, call (203) 891-8869, or email: jamieart@snet.net.