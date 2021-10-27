Carmen Ana Rodriguez, has lived in Orange for more than 29 years and is the proud parent of two adult children both graduates from Amity High School. She is a veteran educator with more than 37 years of experience in New Haven Public Schools where she served the families and their children with passion and commitment until her retirement in June 2020. Mrs. Rodriguez’s career includes her experiences as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and a Supervisor for the English Learners. She graduated from American International College with a BS Degree in Teaching and completed her graduate degree at Fairfield University and Teachers College, Columbia University.