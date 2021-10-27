Carla Eichler

Carla is a lifelong Orange resident, Amity graduate, and been a member of the Amity Board of Education since 2017. Carla earned a Master of Art Education at SCSU and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from UConn. On the Amity Board of Education, she served on the Policy, Facilities and Curriculum Committees. Carla now chairs the Personnel Committee. During her first term, she is proud to be part of the completion of the all-weather field and stadium project, improved building security, including an increase of security personnel, and the addition of social work services at the middle schools.

Carla and her husband, Jim, have two daughters who attend Amity and Orange schools.