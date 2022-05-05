Capturing a Lifetime of Mom Memories

Presented by Roberta L. Nestor

Getting Started

It doesn’t take much to start capturing valuable memories—just a notepad, an audio recorder, or a video camera. While you could write down all the answers, it might be easier and more fun to record them for future generations to hear or, better yet, see! While recording your memories might feel a bit forced at first, you’ll be surprised at how easy it flows once you get started.

Keep in mind that you don’t need to answer all of these questions in one sitting; this guide can be used over the course of months or even years. You can decide at what pace you want to address these questions, as well as any others that might come to mind. Encourage your children to participate, it can be even more fun. They can use this guide to interview you, and if they have other questions, let them ask!

Questions About Your Values

What values are most important for you to exhibit?

How have these values helped you in your life?

How did you learn these values?

What values have you taught your children?

What do you admire about your kids?

What has helped you most throughout your life?

Books

Family, friends, mentors

Skills, knowledge, behaviors

Organizations

What are some of the best financial decisions you’ve ever made?

How about your best financial habits or practices?

Where did you learn about money? What are some of the lessons that you picked up?

Questions About Your Life

What are you most proud of in your life?

What might you change if you could do it over again?

What would you like people to think when they think about you?

What do you know about your family history?

What special things or memories do you have from your mom or dad?

Other than being a mom, what was your favorite job?

What are some of your most memorable stories of your children?

Final Thoughts

This valuable record never has to be “closed”; you can always share more about the life you have led, the lessons you’ve learned, and your plans for your future. The key is that you record what’s most important to you. As those who have completed the process have found, creating this gift for future generations is well worth the effort.

