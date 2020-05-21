Cancellation of the 2020 Session of the Boys State Program

With the continued requirement to stay home extended into May and Eastern Connecticut State University making the decision to close for the summer, coupled with the desire to keep our students and volunteers safe, we made the decision to cancel for this year. We wish to thank all the Posts for their continued support of our Legion Programs and hopefully we can put this behind us and start again next year. Please let your local high schools know and thank them for their support and assure them that our programs will continue next year.

This year’s attendees will receive information in the coming weeks regarding the impact of this decision, including refunds to those posts who have completed the registration process.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at any time at 860-436-9986.

Harry R Hansen Jr

Department Adjutant