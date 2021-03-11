Cable Advisory Council (CAC) Area 2 Howard Jacobson Scholarship Award

CAC Area 2 will bestow a scholarship in memory of former longtime Chairperson Howard Jacobson. One high school or college student studying film, mass communications, and television or media studies will receive $500 to help further their studies.

The Cable Advisory Council of Area 2, which serves the towns of Fairfield, Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford, Orange and Woodbridge promotes quality Community Access Television. The Council is an ongoing asset for Cable Area 2 with the support of Altice/Cablevision.

Scholarship Qualifications & Criteria – Applicants must be able to prove:

They currently reside, and/or are students attending high school, community college, college, or university in one of the six CAC area towns: Fairfield, Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford, Orange or Woodbridge.

They have a declared major in the mass communications, or media studies. Along with pursuing a career in this field, they are taking classes or engaged in independent studies.

They are in good standing with their academic institution.

They must submit a short essay under 500 words describing their creative coursework, portfolio or project and how it relates to this scholarship award. Supplemental links to media projects are welcome.

The winner will be selected on the basis of their overall academic performance, portfolio and their personal statement.

Deadline to apply is June 30, 2021. To apply, please email: info@cacarea2.com.