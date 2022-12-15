Busy Fall Season for Troop 60274

It’s been a busy fall for Troop 60274! The newly bridged Cadette troop have been hard at work planning badge lessons and service projects for the year. The scouts ran a successful veterans drive last month and then this past weekend, met with the Orange Historical Society for a lesson in colonial cooking at the Bryan-Andrew House. Ginny gave them a very informative background lesson on how different life and especially cooking was for a family back in the 1740’s.

With supervision, each Girl Scout from the troop each had a chance to chop, zest and prepare the ingredients for the Apple Charlotte dessert. While it was cooking over the coals, the troop received a tour of the home. This was such a great experience for the 6th graders.