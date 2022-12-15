Bulletin Board – 12/16/22

Derby Historical Society’s Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration – December 18, 2022, 1:00-4:00PM, David Humphreys House, 37 Elm Street, Ansonia, Yuletide Carolers, Christmas Stories by the Fire, Children’s Holiday Games and Crafts, Gingerbread Cookie Decorating , Hot Chocolate and Holiday snacks, visit from Santa.

Chabad of Orange & Woodbridge New Lecture Series – Real People Real Talk! We are bringing out everyday heroes with inspiring messages. Our first lecture will take place on January 29. Our guest speaker is Judge Ruchie Freier, the first Hasidic woman to be elected to serve as a Civil Court Judge in Kings County, New York. She also founded Ezras Nashim, an all-women’s EMT ambulance service. She is a proud wife, mother and grandmother. Go to https://www.chabadow.org/ for more details and location.

Woodbridge Recreation Yoga Classes – Yoga offers ways to relax while developing strength, balance, and self-awareness. Gentle classes, modified for individual needs, also focus on posture and breathing within a caring community of practitioners. Of course, we stretch, too! Classes are every Monday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:45 and Monday evenings 5:30-6:45 until December 21. (A new session begins January 2.) Location: Room 16 at The Center in Woodbridge, 4 Meetinghouse Lane. Please email for specific directions if needed. Late fall special is $10/ drop-in, paid to the instructor, Diane King. Cash or checks payable to Woodbridge Recreation. Questions: yogadiane@gmail.com or call the Recreation Department at 203 389-3446. A perfect time to give yoga a try!