Bulletin Board – 11/18/22

Donate Your Car, Truck or Van – FREE, FAST, TOW AWAY, Running or Not Running, can be used for a charitable tax deduction. Call Charter Oak Education dba Sterling Education at 860-643-1100.

Christmas Market – Saturday November 19, 2022, 10am-1pm, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 283 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT, featuring ornaments, toys & gifts Inside in the parish hall basement – go down the ramp at side facing the church. For more information, contact Mrs. Marty Mautte, c/o the church, 203-874-2701.

Friends of the Library – Program of classic blues music featuring “Ramblin Dan” Stevens, Saturday, November 19, 2:00pm, Case Memorial Library, 176 Tyler City Road. Reservations required, online at www.casememoriallibrary.org or 203-891-2170. Please consider wearing a mask.

Take Care of Yourself for the Holidays

Woodbridge Recreation Yoga Classes – Yoga offers ways to relax while developing strength, balance, and self-awareness. Gentle classes, modified for individual needs, also focus on posture and breathing within a caring community of practitioners. Of course, we stretch, too! Classes are every Monday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:45 and Monday evenings 5:30-6:45 until December 21. (A new session begins January 2.) Location: Room 16 at The Center in Woodbridge, 4 Meetinghouse Lane. Please email for specific directions if needed. Late fall special is $10/ drop-in, paid to the instructor, Diane King. Cash or checks payable to Woodbridge Recreation. Questions: yogadiane@gmail.com or call the Recreation Department at 203 389-3446. A perfect time to give yoga a try!