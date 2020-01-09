Bulletin Board 1/10/2020

Al-Anon Meeting, Monday mornings, 10:00 – 11:30am, Holy Infant Church Hall, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange; a support group for relatives and friends of alcoholics. For more information, contact www.ct-al-anon.org.

Shelton Art League (formerly Bridgeport Art League), meetings on the 3rd Monday of the month, noon, Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street, Shelton, CT, 2nd floor, room #2, a diverse group of artists, future meetings include acrylic landscape, watercolor and oil painting demos. Visit http://www.sheltonartleague.org for additional information. Guests are always welcome.

Al-Anon Parents Meeting, Monday nights, 7:30pm year-round, United Church of Christ, Plymouth Building, 18 West Main Street, Milford – supporting parents of alcoholics and/or substance abusers. For more information, go to www.ct-al-anon.org or call Margaret at (203) 877-4313.

Nicotine Anonymous Meetings, Mondays, 6:30 – 7:30pm, Trinity Lutheran Church, 21 Robert Treat Parkway, Milford, open to all, no dues or fees, only requirement is the desire to be free of nicotine. For more information, call Bridges, 203-878-6365.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Family Support Group Meeting, last Tuesday of the month, 6:00pm, JCC of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Road, Woodbridge in the West Rock Room. For more information, contact Averi Kelly, Ms, R-DMT, 203.389.2911.

Bereavement Support Groups, Tuesdays 4:00-5:30pm and Wednesdays 6:30-8:00pm, Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street, Derby, support groups for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Contact Janice Lautier at 203-732-1100 or jlautier@griffinhealth.org to register.

Zumba Gold Classes At Congregation Or Shalom, Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Road, simple and easy routines to follow, designed for people of all ages and no experience is needed. If interested, call Robin at 203.314.8176 or temple office at 203.799.2341.

Clean Energy Task Force of Orange, meets on the third Tuesday of every month at HPCC, 525 Orange Center Road, conference room, 8 o’clock. The public is invited.

Orange Arts & Culture Council, meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month, 7:30pm, HPCC, 525 Orange Center Road, check chalk board for meeting room. The public is invited.

Orange Recycling Committee meets every 3rd Wednesday 7:00pm, HPCC conference room, 525 Orange Center Road, public is invited to attend. For more information, email Orangerecycles@gmail.com.

Elm City Kennel Club General Meetings, third Wednesday of each month, except during July and August, 7:00pm, North Haven Recreation Center, 7 Linsley Street, North Haven. For more information, contact New Member Coordinators Maureen Anderson, at 203-430-5229 (maureenanderson@snet.net).

Blood Pressure Clinic presented by Gentiva & Maplewood of Orange, 1st Thursday of every month, Maplewood of Orange, 245 Indian River Road, 1:30-2:30pm in the Community Room. No appointment necessary.

The Rotary Club Of Orange meets every Friday, 12:15pm at the Racebrook Country Club, 246 Derby Avenue; prospective new members may contact Diane Eger at 203-530-4526 or visit www.rotarycluboforange.org for information about the club.

Orange Historical Society Academy Antique & Gift Shop Museum, open Saturdays, 10:00am-3:00pm. For information call 203-795-3106.

Morning Book Club, Thursday, February 6, 2020, 10:30 am, The Ellen Aftamonow Woodmont Library, 16 Dixon Street, Milford, the book is “Island of Sea Women,” by Lisa See. The book for March is, “Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers and Their Muses,” by Terri-Lynn De Fino. The group meets the first Thursday monthly. For information, call 203-874-5675. All are welcome.