Buddy Degennaro Affiliates With Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut is pleased to announce that Woodbridge native and resident Buddy DeGennaro has affiliated with the Woodbridge office. As an affiliated real estate agent, DeGennaro will provide residential real estate services in New Haven County as well as the surrounding communities. DeGennaro brings with him 30+ years of experience in the real estate industry.

“We are thrilled that Buddy has joined our amazing Coldwell Banker family. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team” said Aileen DeFeo, Branch Vice President of the Woodbridge and Orange offices.” “It’s our #1 market share, technology, senior leadership, and great agents that attracted Buddy to join us, and he is going to make a great team even better!”

DeGennaro has earned many awards for his sales success. He constantly strives to build his professional skill set to provide exceptional service to clients. DeGennaro is a member of National Association of Realtors, the Connecticut Association of Realtors, as well as the New Haven Middlesex Board of Realtors and the SMARTMLS. He is active in his community as a former member of the Woodbridge Town Planning and Zoning Commission, a member and past president of the Woodbridge Rotary Club and a former member and coach of Bethwood Baseball. A parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, DeGennaro enjoys golf, skiing and fishing. DeGennaro and his wife Mary live in Woodbridge with their three children, Louis, Jackie and Claire.

“Nothing is more exciting to me,” says Buddy, “than the gratifying feeling I get from helping people meet their real estate needs. You can always count on me to do what is in my client’s best interest. I pride myself on being honest, trustworthy and knowledgeable in the current real estate trends. I know how important it is to find your dream home or get the most money for your property. It is my responsibility to help you achieve your goals. Let my experience work for you.”

Buddy DeGennaro can be reached at 203-710-2548 or at buddy.degennaro@cbrealty.com. Welcome!

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates approximately 46 offices with over 2,660 affiliated agents. Coldwell Banker Realty is part of NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.