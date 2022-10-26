BSA Troop 63 is Giving Back to the Community

BSA Troop 63 is one of the oldest Boy Scout Troops in the Council, with a strong tradition and rich history in Scouting. You may know us as the Christmas Tree Sales troop. Our Troop was founded in 1963 to bring scouting to boys in the Bethany, Orange and Woodbridge communities. We now also have Scouts from Hamden, Westville, and the rest of New Haven. We do many outdoor activities each year and follow the BSA program of “fun with a purpose.”

The Scouts of Troop 63 have stayed active this year. We did a weekend of camping, kayaking and hiking at Mount Marcy and Lake Placid up in the Adirondacks. In October, we loaded our bikes onto Metro North for a 22-mile ride around Manhattan, from Harlem to Grand Central Station, with a scenic side-trip over the Brooklyn Bridge. We have done ski trips to Massachusetts and Vermont. Recently we had an amazing whitewater rafting adventure in Vermont. We also did rock climbing, cycling on the Farmington Canal Rail Trail, the Adventure Park Ropes Course, orienteering and many other adventures.

Troop 63 Scouts give back to the community through many service projects, including our annual Scouting for Food drive. We will deliver the flyers again in a few weeks and will be back a week later to pick up any donations. We are also responsible for maintaining the campground at Camp Whiting, for use of Scout Troops in the area.

Scouts in our Troop have diverse interests and have completed many merit badges in the past year, including First Aid, Mammal Study, Automotive Repair, Swimming, Kayaking, Nuclear Science, Rifle Shooting, Archery, Family Life and many more.

Every year we attend Camp Sequassen, the Connecticut Yankee Council’s resident summer camp in New Hartford, CT. Scouts from all over New England come to the summer camp and stay for a week or more with their troop. While at camp you get to choose all sorts of fun merit badges! From Digital Technology to Leatherwork, there are many merit badges to choose from. The camp also has a nice waterfront with many water-related activities, including snorkeling, sailing, and stand-up paddleboarding. We even sleep overnight on a small island in the middle of the lake!

We have many exciting adventures on our calendar for the next year. First up is a weekend of camping and biking on Block Island in RI. We also plan a hiking trip to Mt. Greylock in the Berkshires, a winter freeze-out campout at our Camp Whiting, and a ski trip, to name just a few.

Any boys (grade 6 and up) interested in finding out more about Scouting with Troop 63 can contact us at Troop63CT@gmail.com. We generally meet on Monday evenings from 7:00-8:30 p.m.