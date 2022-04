In the article entitled, “Bicentennial Committee Has Us Booked for the Summer” in the March 11, 2022 edition of the Orange Town News, an submission error was made as to the date of the second luncheon planned at the Bryan-Andrew House under the Orange Historical Society activities. There will be lunch at the historic Bryan-Andrew House on Thursday, June 2 and again Tuesday, July 7 should read: There will be lunch at the historic Bryan-Andrew House on Thursday, June 2 and again Tuesday, June 7.