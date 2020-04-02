Bridges Healthcare Accepting Kasdan Scholarship Applications

Bridges Healthcare, Inc. announced that applications are now being accepted for The Barry Kasdan Scholarship for the Pursuit of a Graduate or Undergraduate Degree in Human Services. Eligible applicants must reside in one of the towns located in Bridges’ service region, or be employed or related to a Bridges employee.

Bridges will award two $1,500 scholarships in 2020. The successful candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must be a Bridges employee, or spouse, child or grandchild of a Bridges employee, or a resident of Ansonia, Bethany, Derby, Milford, Orange, Seymour, Shelton, West Haven, or Woodbridge Connecticut; Must be pursuing a graduate or undergraduate degree in Human Services; and Must have completed at least two semesters of college.

Completed applications are due no later than Monday, June 1, 2020.

Please contact scholarship@bridgesmilford.org to request an application or visit http://tinyurl.com/bridgesscholarship to complete an online application. Hard copy applications with requested additional materials can be mailed to:

Barry Kasdan Scholarship Committee

c/o Michelle LeMere, Board Chair

PO Box 74

Durham, CT 06422

This scholarship was established by Bridges’ Board of Directors, the Board Endowment Fund Committee, and the Board Scholarship Committee in honor of Barry Kasdan’s 30+ years of leadership and service to Bridges Healthcare, Inc.

Bridges offers a comprehensive range of mental health, substance abuse and primary care programs and services. With its headquarters in Milford, CT, Bridges is the state designated Local Mental Health Authority for Milford, Orange and West Haven and provides services to residents of several other area towns. Bridges is licensed by the State Dept. of Children and Families and the Dept. of Public Health. Nationally accredited by the Joint Commission, Bridges has been providing services to families, children and adults since 1957.