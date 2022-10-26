Boy Scout Troop 907 Update – November 2022

BSA Scout Troop 907, sponsored by the Woodbridge First Church of Christ, is a regional troop and continues with significant activity year-round. The troop offers fellowship in life and scouting. Scouting is an ongoing adventure that is youth-led and overseen by trained scout leaders. Troop 907, being is an active outdoor unit, is planning adventures this fall and winter including canoeing on the Connecticut River.

Fall is the season of harvest, beauty and fellowship all over our great country. The season starts with Labor Day and ends with the Thanksgiving through Christmas year-end holiday season. In scouting this is no different, but fellowship in scouting includes connecting to community and supporting those less fortunate. Therefore, the fall has a heavy community service emphasis in Troop 907.

The fall season started in September with volunteering at the New Haven Labor Day Road Race. In October, the troop supported the Woodbridge Road Race & First Church, our charter organization’s pie-ala-mode sale.

Service is a cornerstone of scouting, and the best service is to your local community and residents that are in need one way or another. The troop spends a lot of fall weekends giving back to others. Not only does this build better local relations but a sense of pride and fellowship among our scouts.

Adult leaders and parents assisted with the Woodbridge Camp Whiting maintenance work party on October 16. This is an annual event focused on sprucing up the camp and preparing firewood for all campers throughout the winter.

Troop 907 assisted in late October with the Woodbridge Scouting for Food event. Flyers were circulated on October 23rd and food pickup occurred all around town October 29th in the morning. Food was appropriately packed into boxes at the Woodbridge Center for distribution to those in need the same day. Thanks to those who made donations!

On the evening of October 22, the troop camped with Pack 902 at Camp Whiting in Woodbridge. Running the Pack Bobcat ceremony is also a long-standing Troop 907 tradition. At this November 13 event, new scouts are initiated into the pack.

Scouts will be supporting the Christmas Bazaar at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on November 12. Scouts will be setting up for the crafters and breaking down tables and chairs in two shifts.

Troop 907 scouts enjoy cooking and on Saturday, November 19, scouts will be holding their Family Holiday Feast. This involves scouts cooking turkeys and the fixings outside at Camp Whiting and serving their families the feast.

Thursday, January 19, 2023, will be the Winter Scout Court of Honor in the First Church Parish House at which advancement and merit badges are awarded.

If you are aware of a prospective scout and if you are interested in learning more about how scouting builds pride and fellowship in youth, Troop 907 holds ongoing open houses at the Thursday 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. meetings at the First Church of Christ, rear Parish House entrance. Three of our scouts made the Eagle rank in 2022 and several potential scouts have come by recently. See the poster provided. It is always a good time for a new scout to join and learn skills not available elsewhere. You may contact us on our website www.troop907.org.

Submitted by Troop Committee Chair & Chartered Organization Representative, Rich Forselius