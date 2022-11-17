Boy Scout Troop 63 Annual Christmas Tree Sale

Boy Scout Troop 63 will be holding its annual Christmas Tree Sale. For over 50 years, Troop 63 has been selling trees, wreaths, kissing balls and other fresh holiday decorations. The sale will be located behind the Public Library in Woodbridge on Center Road. The troop will sell fresh balsam pine trees beginning Friday, November 25. The sales will start on the 25th from 9AM until 4PM and then will be open on the following schedule though Christmas Eve, while supplies last: Wednesday through Friday from 4-8PM; Saturday and Sunday from 9AM-8PM; and closed on Monday and Tuesday. Free delivery will be available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the sales. Various size trees, ranging from 5’ to 13’, and prices are available to meet your needs and include limited free local delivery.

Boy Scout Troop 63, founded in 1963, is one of the oldest troops in the Connecticut Yankee Council. Our objective is to bring scouting to the boys in Woodbridge, Bethany, Orange and surrounding communities. Known as an “outdoor troop,” we are active all year. Our outings include camping, hiking, backpacking, skiing, canoeing, and whitewater rafting, as well as cultural events such as visits to historical parks and monuments. We also plan and participate in many community events and service projects throughout the year, like the annual Scouting for Food drive that provides critical assistance to the Woodbridge Food Pantry.

Join our adventure and see what scouting is all about. Weekly meetings are held in Woodbridge on Monday nights from 7-8:30 PM. We welcome boys who have completed the fifth grade, up to age 18. Prospective members and their parents are welcome to visit our meetings. For more information about the tree sales or questions about joining, please contact Troop 63 at troop63CT@gmail.com.