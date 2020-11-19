Boy Scout Troop 12 Camping Safely During Pandemic

This year has become a major challenge for scouting. The pandemic has made meeting and scheduling events difficult, but Troop 12 has succeeded to stay connected successfully so far. Scouts from Troop 12 recently camped at Camp Pomperaug in Union, CT during the first weekend of November. The scouts followed all the current COVID rules set by the state and local council and were able to enjoy a beautiful tent camping weekend. The Troop’s SPL (Senior Patrol Leader), Ben Cap, along with the leaders, helped plan and organize the weekend’s activities. The plan was to work with the newer Boy Scouts on outdoor, nature, and fire building skills.

During the camping trip, scouts Tim Cap and Frankie Cavallaro were the two assigned cooks, cooking for the 15 scouts and leaders in attendance. Both scouts were working towards their cooking merit badge requirements.

Scouts explored the camp and ventured on hiking trails to view the entire camp and the surrounding lake and small islands.

Boy Scout Troop 12, chartered by the VFW Post 7788, meets at the St. Agnes Church hall every Thursday. Scouts currently belonging to the troop are from Milford and Orange.

Boys in grades 6 through high school can join scouts. Visit the Troop 12 website at www. troop12milfordct.com for additional information or email contact@troop12milfordct.com.