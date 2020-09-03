Boy Scout Breathes New Life Into Outdoor Classroom

The aging and overgrown outdoor classroom at Race Brook Elementary School in Orange included decaying tree stump seats and dilapidated picnic benches and was in dire need of renovation. Frankie Cavallaro, a Boy Scout with Troop 12 in Milford and an RBS alumnus, saw an opportunity to serve his community while working toward achieving his Eagle Scout rank. “The outdoor classroom was in pretty bad shape, and it occurred to me that this was the perfect time to transform it into a more inviting and usable space to which staff and students might escape for some fresh air and social distancing during the school day.”

Cavallaro solicited area businesses for material donations and set to work in his home garage constructing new bench seating and decorating it with school colors. He enlisted ten other scouts from his troop to spend a Saturday cleaning out the area, weeding, edging, spreading new pea stone, assembling and painting picnic tables.

Director of Business and Operations for Orange Public Schools, Mr. Mike Gray, said, “His efforts have led to an inviting open-air space that will certainly be utilized by students and staff at Race Brook School. Frankie is a fine example of youth puffing their leadership skills into action and giving back.”

Cavallaro would like to thank the following organizations for the generous materials and financial contributions that made this project possible:

Ivy League Landscaping; Home Depot in Orange; Rings End in Orange; and Race Brook School PTA. He would also like to thank his troop, Mr. Gray, and his parents for their assistance and support, “I couldn’t have done it without them!”

Pictured: Troop 12 Volunteers and Newly updated outdoor classroom at RBS