Book Sales Are Back!

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will hold its first “Mini Book Sale” on Sunday, September 6th (Rain date: September 7th) from 10 – 1 in the side parking lot of the Library. In accordance with State safety measures, social distancing will be observed and customers are required to wear masks. Books will be arranged on carts and tables. A limited number of people will be allowed to browse at a time. This sale will feature mystery and fiction genres. All books will be $2.00. Please bring your own bags. Cash and checks will be accepted.

Our next Mini Book Sale is tentatively set for Sunday, September 27th. The Friends’ book sales offer a variety of genres at bargain prices. Books are donated by residents. The proceeds from the sales are then used to support a variety of programs for the community. Many books, in pristine condition, could be purchased for gifts.

With restaurants limited to outdoor dining and entertainment venues closed due to the pandemic, reading offers a pleasant diversion. Stories have the power to transport readers into other worlds. Non-Fiction books can ignite new interests and hobbies. Historical fiction may compensate for gaps in knowledge and provide a context for current events. Mark your calendars for the Mini Book Sales on September 6th and 27th. Enjoy a pleasant interlude, meandering among the book carts to find some good reads.