The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will hold a Book Sale on March 26 from 10:00am to 3:00pm in the basement of the Library. Newly reorganized stacks make browsing easy. Recent donations of gently used books, best sellers, non-fiction, biographies, historical fiction and children’s books are available at bargain prices.

Proceeds from purchases are used by the Friends to provide a variety of entertaining and cultural programs for the community. Patrons are asked to bring tote bags for purchases. Prior to entering the Library, please observe mandates regarding masks and social distancing.