Book And Audio Donations Wanted

Cold winter months are the perfect time to weed overladen bookshelves. Don’t let good reads and informative books gather dust. Donate them to the library and let others read and enjoy them.

The Case Memorial Friends of the Library is requesting donated new and gently used books for its book sales. In addition to books, the library is also accepting DVDs, audiobooks on CDs, Music CDs, and recent textbooks, no older than five years. Donations are always welcome in the bins or on the counter located in the alcove near the copy machine in the library.

The library does not accept encyclopedias, magazines, Reader’s Digest condensed books, health or technology books printed prior to 2008, VHS tapes, vinyl records, cassette tapes, or materials in poor condition or damaged by mildew, mold or vermin.

The books are sorted for easy browsing and available for purchase at library books sales. A selection of new and nearly new books on a variety of subjects is always available for purchase at the Friends Bookcase near the entrance of the library.

The proceeds are used to fund a variety of educational and entertaining programs. Community support for these programs is shown by the overwhelming requests for seats, as soon as registration opens. Donations ensure the continuation of popular programs in the library. Let others enjoy the books and music that you once enjoyed. Then, go to the library to enjoy a musical, cooking demo or lecture.