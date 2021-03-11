B’nai Jacob Upcoming Events – March 2021

Shabbat

Friday

6:30 PM Kabbalat Shabbat – on zoom and live stream

Saturday

9:00 AM Bread and Torah

10:00 AM Shabbat service – on zoom and live stream

Upcoming Events

Havdalah Harmonics

Saturday, March 13 at 7pm on Zoom

Melaveh Malka, A Broadway Sing-A-Long!

Please send your musical requests to Cantor Barb

Professor Steven Smith

Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 10am on Zoom

Patriotism, Our Most Contested Virtue

Prof. Smith, Alfred Cowles Professor of Political Science at Yale has written about Spinoza, Lincoln, Leo Strauss and Isaiah Berlin. His new book about patriotism came out in February.

The concept of patriotism has fallen on hard times. What was once a value that united Americans has become so polarizing that it threatens to rip apart the social fabric. On the right, patriotism has become synonymous with nationalism, while on the left it is seen

as an impediment to cosmopolitan globalism. My purpose is to reclaim patriotism from both of these extremes by showing how it can be an ennobling virtue that democratic societies cannot afford to do without. Books are available for purchase in the B’nai Jacob office.

Dr. Siegfried Kra

Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 7pm on Zoom

An Interview on his Books, Inspired by his Exceptional Life

Dr. Siegfried Kra, long-time member of B’nai Jacob, is the author of many books, including “Twilight in Danzig”, “Dancer in the Garden”, and his new release, “Nine Lives”. This event will address how this young Jewish refugee from Hitler’s Europe overcame challenges to have a rich and meaningful life as a Yale physician, as reflected in his gripping autobiographical stories.

CBJ Winter Coat Collection

It’s Spring cleaning time! Check your closets for unused coats – CBJ Winter Coat Collection for DESK Will End Soon

All sizes welcome. Coats should be in good, clean condition

A collection box is located between the doors, outside the synagogue office, for contactless drop-off during CBJ office hours

If you would like to donate other winter gear, please check the DESK website for guidelines

THANK YOU for your generosity and compassion!

Beckerman Jewish Film Series

We are pleased to be partnering with the JCC to promote their annual Beckerman Jewish Film Series, which is going virtual this year.

Five diverse categories of films will be streamed for you to watch from home, followed by zoom discussions for each category. The series will run through May and there is something for everyone. Tickets may be purchased per movie, category, or the whole series.

Next week category is Family & Relationships, streaming Asia.

ZOOM SCHEDULE of weekly services and classes:

Morning Minyan at 7:45am

Evening Minyan at 6:00pm (Sun-Thur)

Shabbat Shmooze at 6:00pm Friday

Kaballat Shabbat at 6:30pm Friday

Bread & Torah at 9:00am Saturday

Shabbat Morning at 10:00am Saturday

