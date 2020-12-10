B’nai Jacob: Our Building is Closed, but Our Community is Open!

Please join us on Livestream or Zoom!

To register for a Zoom event, please call the office at (203) 389-2111

Happening This Weekend

Friday:

6:30 pm Kabbalat Shabbat – on Zoom and live stream only

Saturday:

9:00 am Bread & Torah – on Zoom

10:00 am Shabbat service – on Zoom and live stream only

5:30 pm Havdalah Harmonics – Join us on Zoom for this new twice/monthly gathering.

Sunday:

Sunday School classes on Zoom

Upcoming Classes & Events

Sunday-Thursday, December 13-17

We will light our Hanukkah Menorahs TOGETHER each night on zoom at 5:30 with something special each night.

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 11AM

“Stitched & Sewn: The Life Saving Art of Holocaust Survivor Trudie Strobel”

Woodbridge native, Jody Savin, will discuss her new biography of Holocaust survivor and tapestry artist Trudie Strobel. Savin will be joined by the artist herself and by Savin’s daughter, Maya Savin Miller, the curator of the traveling exhibition of Trudie’s work. Visual materials will be included. “Stitched & Sewn” has been called “a testament to …the ability to endure the worst atrocities and then create meaning and indelible beauty.” The book is available through the CBJ Judaica Shop for $30. A ZOOM LINK WILL BE POSTED FOR THE EVENT.

Christmas Dinner at Columbus House

This year Congregation B’nai Jacob is partnering with BEKI, Westville Synagogue, and the Unitarian Society of New Haven to provide Christmas dinners for people staying at the Columbus House shelters. Because of COVID, we will contribute funds toward catered dinners, rather than cook dishes ourselves. This is a wonderful opportunity to make the holidays more healthy and festive for the homeless and hungry, and to collaborate with other houses of faith. See CBJ website for the link for online donations, or you may mail a check to the synagogue office. Thank you for your generosity!

Rabbi Shapiro’s Fall Class on Zoom

“A Bride for One Night”

Mondays, 7:30-9:00pm

On Zoom, last few classes: December 21, January 4, 11

In her engaging book, “A Bride for the Night,” Ruth Calderon rewrite Talmudic tales as richly imagined short stories, affording the reader an entrance into the fascinating world of this core ancient text. We will read the stories in their original in the Talmud as well as reading Calderon’s retellings of them. We will embark on an imaginative journey into the world of the Talmud and get to know it in new and surprising ways. No background or Hebrew necessary. All are welcome. Zoom only — zoom link will be sent to participants upon registration. To register, email office@bnaijacob.org or call 203-389-2111.