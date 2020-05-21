B’Nai Jacob Livestream & Zoom Events

Our Building is Closed, but Our Community Open!

Please join us on livestream or zoom!

To register for a Zoom event, please call the office at (203) 389-2111

Shavuot

livestream or Zoom

Thursday, May 28

8:00 pm – Ma’ariv (Evening service)

8:15 pm – Study session with Rabbi Shapiro

9:00 pm – Singing and learning with Cantor Kanfer

Friday, May 29

9:30 am – Morning Service

6:00 pm – Evening Service

Saturday, May 30

9:45 am – Morning Service with Yizkor (at 11am)

B’nai Jacob Book Group

Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 pm on Zoom

Join in a discussion of “The Last Kabbalist of Lisbon,” by Richard Zimler

“The Last Kabbalist of Lisbon,” an international bestseller, is an extraordinary novel that transports listeners into the universe of Jewish Kabbalah during the Lisbon massacre of April 1506. Winner of the Herodotus Award in the USA for best Historical Novel. Discussion led by Linda Cedarbaum.

Morning Minyan at 7:45am (Monday-Friday), 9:00am (Sunday)

Evening Minyan at 6:00pm (Sunday-Thursday)

Shabbat Shmooze at 6:00pm Friday

Kaballat Shabbat at 6:30pm Friday

Shabbat Morning at 9:45am Saturday

Havdalah at 8:46pm Saturday

Bread & Torah at 10:00am Sunday

Pirkei Avot Class at 7:30pm Monday

Tea with the Rabbi & Cantor at 9:00pm (Tuesday & Thursday)

