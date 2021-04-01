B’Nai Jacob Events – April 2021

Happening This Shabbat

Friday

6:30 PM Kabbalat Shabbat – on zoom and live stream

Saturday

9:00 AM Bread and Torah

10:00 AM Shabbat service – on zoom and live stream

PASSOVER

Shabbat and conclusion of Passover

Friday, April 2, 6:00pm Service

Saturday, April 3, 9:30am Service, 6:00pm Service

Sunday, April 4, 9:30am Service 11:00am Yizkor (no early minyan)

Upcoming Events

CBJ Book Club Discussion

Invisible Years: A Family’s Collected Account of Separation and Survival during the Holocaust in the Netherlands; Presented by author Daphne Geismar and co-presenter Sharon Strauss

Sunday, April 11, 11:00 am on Zoom

The book, Invisible Years, is an intimate portrait of an extended Jewish family living in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands who, when faced with imminent deportation, refused to comply. As the Nazis tightened their grip on the Jewish population, Daphne Geismar’s family was slowly restricted from public life. Sensing the murderous consequences of deportation, they decided to separate and go into hiding. Through interwoven letters, diaries, and interviews, Geismar presents the story of nine family members—her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles—in their own words, alongside a trove of photographs and artifacts. This family’s detailed account of one of history’s most horrific chapters challenges us to follow their example of resistance to inhumanity.

Sharon Strauss works as an embryologist in an IVF unit. She makes babies every day. Sharon worked as a neurosurgical nurse and as a genetic researcher. She served as a commander of the electronic intelligent course in the IDF Intelligence Corps.

Daphne Geismar designs books on art and history for major museums. Her involvement in publications that use art and literature to educate began with her thesis at Yale on DIRECTION magazine (1937–1945), in which artists and writers speak out against fascism. Geismar developed a photography and writing program for teenage mothers; and teaches design at universities.

Ladino Culture from Yesterday to Today: A Musical Journey

Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 10am on Zoom

Sarah Aroeste

International performer, Sarah Aroeste, will lead us on this journey of history, visual storytelling, and song. She will demonstrate the evolution of Ladino music over the centuries as Jews migrated East-in terms of content, melody, and rhythm. It is an interactive experience for the audience- watching, listening, even singing along.

Cantor’s Corner

Our very own Cantor Barbara is in the Cantors Assembly’s Spring 2021 edition of their Sacred Sounds newsletter.

Thank you to all who contributed coats to Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen. CBJ’s winter coat drive was a huge success! We collected over 150 coats and 45 winter gear items, and donated them to DESK for distribution to homeless clients. We greatly appreciate your support.

We are pleased to be partnering with the JCC to promote its annual Beckerman Jewish Film Series, which is going virtual this year. Five diverse categories of films will be streamed for you to watch from home, followed by zoom discussions for each category. The series will run through May and there is something for everyone. Tickets may be purchased per movie, category, or the whole series.

The current category is Family & Relationships, streaming the film In Search of Israeli Cuisine the week of March 30th. The next category is Activism, streaming the film Fig Tree the week of April 5th.

ZOOM SCHEDULE of weekly services and classes:

Morning Minyan at 7:45am (Monday-Friday), 9:00am (Sunday)

Evening Minyan at 6:00pm (Sunday-Thursday)

Shabbat Shmooze at 6:00pm Friday

Kaballat Shabbat at 6:30pm Friday

Bread & Torah at 9:00am Saturday

Shabbat Morning at 10:00am Saturday

203-389-2111

info@bnaijacob.org

BnaiJacob.org