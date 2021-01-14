B’nai Jacob Events 1/15/21

Our Building Is Closed, But Our Community Is Open!

Please join us on Livestream or Zoom!

To register for a Zoom event, please call the office at (203) 389-2111

Happening This Weekend

Friday

6:30 pm Kabbalat Shabbat – on Zoom and live stream only

Saturday

9:00 am Bread & Torah – on Zoom

10:00 am Shabbat service – on Zoom and live stream only

5:30 pm Havdalah Harmonics – Join us on Zoom for this new twice/monthly gathering.

Sunday

Sunday School classes on Zoom

Upcoming Classes & Events

Commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr.

Michael Lawlor, J.D.

2021: A Year of a Criminal Justice Reform? The Top 10 Trends Driving Change

Sunday, January 17 at 10:00am on Zoom

CBJ presents Michael P. Lawlor, J.D, Professor of Criminal Justice at University of New Haven, former prosecutor, CT state legislator, and Governor’s Criminal Justice advisor. Lawlor’s discussion will explore central themes found in two award-winning films, “13th”, and “Just Mercy’. Viewing of both films is recommended prior to attendance.*

“13th,” director Ava DuVernay’s documentary about the U.S. prison system, examines how the country’s history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration in America. “Just Mercy,” based on the work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, tells the true story of Walter McMillian, who, with the help of young defense attorney Stevenson, appeals his murder conviction. A widely acclaimed expert, Lawlor has served on numerous national criminal justice reform commissions and led the push for CT’s same-sex civil union legislation. His current focus is on researching, writing, and collaborating with students on policy reforms. We are fortunate to be able to learn about Lawlor’s work and how the nation might carry Dr. King’s democratic vision into the future.

*”13th” is streaming on Netflix. “Just Mercy” is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Power of Ten

Saturday Evening January 23 and Sunday January 24

This year, our popular Power of Ten fundraiser will return on Zoom. We hope you will enjoy the diversity of the schedule and the opportunity to choose multiple offerings in four different time slots.

Covid 19 Update

David Banach, MD, MPH

Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10 am on Zoom

Dr. Banach, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist, is a Lecturer in Epidemiology at the Yale Schools of Medicine and Public Health, Associate Professor of Medicine and the Head of Infection Prevention at UCONN Health, as well as co-chair of the Science Subcommittee of the state’s Vaccine Advisory Group which makes vaccine distribution recommendations to Governor Lamont. Please join us as Dr. Banach discusses current issues in combatting the pandemic.

James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time

Discussion Led by Sami Ginzberg

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 7 pm on Zoom

Sami Ginzberg will lead a discussion on this critically acclaimed book as part of a series on anti-racism. Sami Ginzburg is an English teacher at Wilbur Cross High School and is completing her 6th year certificate in Education with a focus on Social Justice.

What is Jewish Poetry? A discussion based upon original poems

Barry Zaret MD

Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7 pm on Zoom

Barry Zaret’s third book of poetry “A House of Many Rooms” will be published in 2021. Dr. Zaret will read and discuss several poems containing Jewish themes, liturgical/text references, and metaphors. The poems will be drawn from Dr. Zaret’s first two books as well as unpublished works from his new book. The poems will be distributed before the session. The two earlier books “Journeys” and “When You Can’t Do Any More “will be available for sale at the Congregation B’nai Jacob gift shop.

CBJ Winter Coat Collection for Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK)

All sizes welcome. Coats should be in good, clean condition.

A collection box is located between the doors, outside the synagogue office, for contactless drop-off during CBJ office hours.

If you would like to donate other winter gear, please check the DESK website for guidelines.

THANK YOU for your generosity and compassion!

CBJ Continues Support for the Homeless During COVID: Helping the Homeless of Columbus House

During the month of January CBJ is partnering with United Church on the Green to collect funds for Columbus House, since the COVID19 pandemic prevents us from hosting the men in Abraham’s Tent. Please open your hearts and give generously so that we can help those who are homeless, especially during these freezing winter months.

Please donate online or send a check to the synagogue.

ZOOM SCHEDULE of weekly services and classes: