B’nai Jacob Book Group Discussion Led By The Author Tova Mirvis

The Book of Separation a Memoir by Tova Mirvis

Sunday, February 6 at 10 am on Zoom

A New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice – Featured on the New York Times Paperback Row

One of Jewish Week’s “Books To Read This Fall”

“Tova Mirvis has already established herself as a first-rate novelist with The Ladies Auxiliary, The Outside World, and Visible City. With The Book of Separation: A Memoir, Mirvis shifts genres, reveals some of the autobiographical germs of her fiction, and compellingly chronicles the process of separating from Orthodoxy…The respect for intra-Jewish difference that Mirvis models for her children—and for readers—is a precious gift to the Jewish literary world…Beautiful and poignant.”—Lilith Magazine

“Mirvis intimately chronicles her divorce and her separation from modern Orthodox Judaism in this bold memoir…Hers is a story of grief and rebirth. She is compassionate and judicious in her portrayal of Orthodox Judaism…Her personal journey makes for an introspective and fascinating story.”—Publishers Weekly

About the Author

Tova Mirvis is the author of the memoir The Book of Separation which was a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice and was excerpted in the New York Times Modern Love Column. She is also the author of three novels, Visible City, The Outside World and The Ladies Auxiliary which was a national bestseller. Her essays have appeared in many publications including The Washington Post, The Boston Globe Magazine, Real Simple, and Psychology Today, and her fiction has been broadcast on NPR. She lives in Newton, MA with her family.