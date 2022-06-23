The Bicentennial Committee has announced information on the Bicentennial Parade which will take place on Saturday June 25th at 2:00PM. The Committee has unanimously selected Judy Wright Williams as the Grand Marshal of the parade. “Judy Wright Williams is the most deserving person to be Grand Marshal, who truly represents the spirit, excitement & enthusiasm of the town”, Pat O’Sullivan, Bicentennial Chair. Judy and her family have been involved in town & state affairs for many, many generations.

The theme of the parade is obviously the celebration of 200 years and we wanted to recognize many of the founding families with a Farm theme. The Knights, Clarks, Hines, Manleys & Foyers all have agreed to participate in the parade.

Six months ago, we weren’t sure how the town was going to celebrate the Bicentennial of Orange. The “Summer of Celebration” along with the parade has evolved.

At this point we have an exciting parade full of participants with a Big Surprise including many Fife & Drum Corps, Marching Band, Police & Fire Departments, Dignitaries both past & present, totaling over 50 local organizations and Farm Tractors & Floats.

There will be a town-wide Family Picnic following the parade at the Fair Grounds.