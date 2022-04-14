The Bicentennial Committee proudly announces that it will hold a Bicentennial Golf Tournament on Monday June 27th at Race Brook Country Club. Registration and payment must be received by May 13, 2022. Please send checks (payable to Town of Orange) to:

Town of Orange

Attn: P O’Sullivan

617 Orange Center Road

Orange, CT 06477.

Tournament includes:

Registration – Warm-up – Continental Breakfast at 8:00 am;

Shotgun Scramble start at 9:00am followed a Lunch Reception;

$200 Tournament Fee per player.