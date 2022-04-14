The Bicentennial Committee proudly announces that it will hold a Bicentennial Golf Tournament on Monday June 27th at Race Brook Country Club. Registration and payment must be received by May 13, 2022. Please send checks (payable to Town of Orange) to:
Town of Orange
Attn: P O’Sullivan
617 Orange Center Road
Orange, CT 06477.
Tournament includes:
- Registration – Warm-up – Continental Breakfast at 8:00 am;
- Shotgun Scramble start at 9:00am followed a Lunch Reception;
- $200 Tournament Fee per player.
Patrick O’Sullivan, Bicentennial Chair stated, “The golf tournament is quickly filling up, so please submit your registration as soon as possible”. The registration form is located on the Town of Orange website at: www.orange-ct.gov.