Bicentennial Clean-up

The Land Trust in conjunction with the Park and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help rid the town of litter before the Bicentennial festivities. The first pickup is scheduled for 9-10 a.m., Saturday, May 7.

“Together with our Park & Recreation Department, let’s continue the beautification of our town,” said Land Trust Board member George Lesko in a press release. He said the town will provide trash bags, but people should bring gloves and wear brightly colored shirts.

Call Lesko at (203) 610-3804 to join “the crew,” or let him know if you know of any area around town that needs attention. He plans to organize more cleanups throughout the summer.

Goat walk: The Land Trust also is offering a goat hike on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at the Race Brook Tract. This program is back by popular demand, as the Land Trust has hosted the goats before. The goats are very lively, as they come tumbling out of the back of the vehicle, Lesko said. “It’s very exciting for the kids.”

Later in August, the Land Trust will be hosting a falconer.