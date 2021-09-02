Bethany Farm & Nursery Blossoms into A New Garden Center and Landscape Supply Destination

With four young, energetic nursery professionals at the helm, Bethany Farms & Nursery represents a new generation in garden center management, creative landscaping design and installation. With over 24 acres and 10 greenhouses on Route 67, on a site formerly owned by Ace Begonia, Bethany Farm and Nursery operates a full retail and wholesale nursery with every manageable species of trees, shrubs, and plants; many at special discounts.

What makes the company very different is the management style and supervision by graduate horticulturists. Both Kyle Smith, owner, and Andrew Konopka, operations manager, bring a high degree of science to the business together with their collective experience in landscaping design and installation.

Marketing Manager and Administrative Officer, Jamie Appelberg oversees everything from digital marketing to order fulfillment—disciplines that few horticultural firms employ. The trio offers an open management, friendly, informal style of business acumen that appeals to both retail and wholesale customers.

Shopping here is a pleasure. Tucked away, off highway, the nursery and greenhouses are a private, casual, unpressured experience for plant and flower lovers looking for a refreshing destination for beautifying properties. They also offer “community bonding” and reach out to school and civic organizations as well as the general public to offer free advice from seeding to propagation.

Professional landscapers also shop here for all supplies from soil, mulches, various bulk products, to one of the area’s quality assortment of trees, shrubs and plants, annuals and perennials for year-round property beautification projects.

Nursery and greenhouses are located at 229 Seymour Road, Woodbridge (RT 67); Hours: Closed Monday. Tuesday-Saturday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Phone: 203.877.9324 www.bethanyfarmandnursery.com