Bencos Celebrate 60 Years

Robert and Jean Benco celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their vows. Bobby Benco, their grandson, officiated the ceremony on a beautiful Sunday afternoon surrounded by family and friends. They were married on June 17, 1961, in Shelton and moved to Orange in 1971. They were set up on a blind date as teenagers and have been together ever since – spending time with family, enjoying trips to the Cape and to their second home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Debbie Benco and Donna Benco Chervenak, son-in-law, John Chervenak, and six grandchildren, Bobby Benco, Carly Chervenak, Tommy Garcia, Michael Chervenak, Jessica Clemmenson, and Alex Chervenak. They are proud to live in Orange for over 50 years.