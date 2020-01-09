Belfonti to Serve as Chairman of Amity Regional Board of Education

Board Elects Leadership for Next Two Years

On December 9, 2019 the Amity Regional School District No. 5 Board of Education elected Mr. John Belfonti to serve as Chairman. Mr. Belfonti, an Orange resident, began his tenure on the Board of Education in April 2015. During his time with the Board he has served on the Facilities Committee and has been Chair of the Amity Finance Committee. A 1990 graduate of Amity Regional High School, Mr. Belfonti earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Fairfield University. He is a Connecticut Registered Professional Engineer (PE) and currently serves as President of Environmental Engineering, Inc. in Milford, Connecticut.

At the same meeting, Ms. Patricia Cardoza from Woodbridge was reelected as the Vice Chair; Dr. Jennifer Turner of Bethany was elected as Treasurer; Mr. George Howard of Orange was selected to serve as Deputy Treasurer; and Ms. Carla Eichler from Orange was chosen as Secretary.