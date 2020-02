Al deCant and his assistant, Jill Kubeck, put on an amazing show for Mary L Tracy. The students were rewarded for earning over 250 Bee Coupons by demonstrating positive behaviors. Mr. deCant even wrote a song about MLT and our Bee Messages: Be Happy, Be Safe, Be Healthy, Be Kind! It was an interactive, engaging, and inspiring hour of fun and learning. The children were also excited by participation from their mascot, Buzzy, and Pete the Cat.