The Garden Club of Orange designed wreaths to decorate town buildings for the holidays. Members brought clippings of evergreens and pinecones from their yards to embellish the wreaths. If you are interested in learning more, please call Nancy Beque at 203-795-9425.

The Garden Club of Orange is a member of the National Garden Clubs, the New England Region of the National Garden Clubs, and the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut.

Photo By Linda Bradford