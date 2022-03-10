Author, Kate Klise, Visits The Peck Place School

On Monday, February 28, students at The Peck Place School (PPS) in Orange had the opportunity to practice their writing and storytelling skills with bestselling author Kate Klise. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Peck Place PTO, Klise gave three in-person (and socially distanced) presentations in the PPS gymnasium. “I thought it was fun for an author to come to the school,” says PPS second-grader, Alessia. Students were captivated as Klise spoke about her writing process and how imagination is a key element to successful writing.

Klise described her journey to becoming an author starting at an early age, and encouraged students to work on their own stories. “It was great because she was really funny and she told us about how she made her books, which made me want to write more of my own books,” says Kavin, a PPS fourth grader. “I loved how she adjusted her presentations to be age appropriate based on the audience and the children seemed to really enjoy her visit” says Peck Place PTO member Dianna Fuehrlein.