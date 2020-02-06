Attorney Brittany Paz Elevated to Partner at Ruane Attorneys at Law

Ruane Attorneys is pleased to announce that Attorney Brittany Paz, an Orange resident, has been elevated to partner. Attorney Paz joined the Ruane Attorneys team in January 2019.

Prior to joining Ruane Attorneys, Brittany had a vibrant solo practice that handled criminal defense, post-conviction, and appeals before merging her practice with Ruane Attorneys. She continues this work as well as sex crime defense at Ruane Attorneys.

Attorney Paz is entering her eighth year of practicing law. She worked as an attorney at Pattis and Smith, LLC in New Haven for five years before starting her solo firm. Attorney Paz has worked on hundreds of criminal cases and in the past two years has been named a National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 Criminal Defense Lawyer in Connecticut.

“We are extremely excited to have Brittany as part of our team for the last year,” says Managing Partner Jay Ruane. “Her contributions to the office brought an immediate impact, and our clients have been the better for it.” Ruane continued, “Eight years ago, I missed the opportunity to bring Attorney Paz to our team because I was knee deep in a complicated trial and she accepted another offer in the meantime. When we had the opportunity to add her in 2019 it was a ‘no-brainer’ and we expect great things from her in the future.”

Paz has been active in the legal community, lecturing to hundreds of lawyers throughout the state in 2019 on criminal law issues in multiple CLE events from regional bar associations to the CT Bar Association.

Attorney Paz is excited to begin work as a partner. She commented, “I have always wanted to have control over what kind of cases I took and build my brand to concentrate on the tough cases. Ruane Attorneys has helped me do this. Now that I am firmly established in my field, I want to use my position to benefit the firm in an even bigger way.”

Paz lives in Orange, with her husband, a Westport Police Officer, and her two children.