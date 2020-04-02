Association of CT Fairs Scholarships

The Orange Country Fair has announced that applications for The CT Association of Fairs scholarship program are available at CT AgFairs.org and at The Orange Town Hall.

One $1,000.00 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior or college student pursuing a course of study in agriculture, home economics or a related field during the next school year. One $1,000.00 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior or college student pursuing a course of study in any field during the next school year. One $1,000.00 scholarship to a graduating senior or college student to be chosen at the discretion of the Scholarship Committee.

All applications must be received and returned to the fair secretary by May 15th. Please mail to:

Marianne Bauer, Secretary – Orange Country Fair

1041 Beechlawn Terrace

Orange, CT 06477

(203) 641-5429