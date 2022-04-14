Artistic Students Honored Virtually

On Tuesday, March 15, The Connecticut Association of Schools held the 23rd Annual Elementary Celebration of the Arts. Students, parents, Music and Art teachers, and administrators joined the virtual event to celebrate our students.

This program is designed to recognize students with outstanding citizenship, cooperative skills, and artistic ability in performing or visual arts at the elementary level. Each elementary school in Connecticut is invited to select two students to be honored.

Congratulations to Joseph Tessitore and Zoe Papadopoulos who were selected to represent The Peck Place School by Mr. Trapp and Dr. Jalil.