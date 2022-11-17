Arti Dixson’s, 33rd Annual Holiday Party

Thirty-three years ago, we started a party to collect toys for children of The Immanuel Baptist Church in New Haven, CT. Thirty-three years later your support and generosity has enabled us to distribute toys to The Immanuel Baptist Church in New Haven, The Hill Health Center in New Haven, The Branford Counseling Center, Life Haven in New Haven, The Orange Community Center, Holy Infant Church, The West Haven Community House, The Boys and Girls Club in New Haven, The Bethel Center in Milford, The Boys and Girls Village in Milford, The Children’s Community Program in New Haven, The Spanish Community Center of Wallingford and Inspirica in Stamford.

This year, the 33rd Annual Holiday Party will be held on December 18th at 5 pm at The Woodwinds located at 29 School Ground Road in Branford, CT. The advance ticket price is $45.00 along with a new unwrapped toy. Tables seat 10 or 12 and this price includes dinner with performances from three bands. Additionally, this year marks the 40Th Anniversary Reunion of the SUNSIGHT band featuring Marion Meadows, Joey Melotti, Brian Keane, Kevin Jenkins and Arti Dixson.

This year we are asking for your continued support because so many people are out of work and struggling financially. Those of us who are fortunate have an obligation to help those less fortunate and I truly believe that we are our brother’s keeper!!

You can support best by coming to the event. However, if you cannot attend you can sponsor tickets to permit others to attend. Sponsored tickets will be given away or on radio stations in the greater New Haven area. Businesses may be able to also support this event by contributing gift certificates for door prizes. For example: Anthony Yagavanni donates a Limo ride to give away as the grand prize at the end of the evening valued at $900.00, The Orange Fence Company donates gift certificates for its products, Rumanoff’s Jewelers contribute gift certificates, and China Pavilion & MOMO’s restaurants offer gift certificates as well as CDs that are given away from our gifted musicians.

If you are sponsoring or purchasing tickets, please make checks payable to Arti Dixson Productions and mail to 357 Taulman Road, Orange, CT 06477. More people at the party translate into more toys and more toys represent more smiles on the faces of children in our communities.

This party has sold out for the past 32 years minus 2020, which was held outside. Please order your tickets now!!! Call for tickets: 203.804.9547.

Tickets are not sold at the door.