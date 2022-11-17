Are you Prepared to be a Caregiver?

By Roberta L Nestor

Celebrated every November, National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. It offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers. The statistics are staggering. One survey found that more than half of family caregivers (52.90%) spend 40+ hours each week providing care. Another 15.4% provide 11 – 20 hours of assistance per week to a loved one. All unpaid.

How prepared are you to provide this care? Let’s look at Mom, an 80-year-old widow. While retired for many years, she is still “go-go”, involved in her community, local clubs, and organizations as well as volunteering. She walks daily with a group of friends and is in good health. More importantly, she is proud of her independence and does not like to rely on anyone. She does her own grocery shopping, can schedule all her doctor’s appointments, and prepares her own meals.

Mom is even somewhat tech savvy. She manages her own finances, mostly on-line. She is up to date on her bills and does her own on-line banking. iPad in hand she shares photos with family and keeps up to date on Facebook, she even has a laptop at home. The key take away here is that she is completely independent. Until she is not.

Life for Mom changes in a minute after she falls and breaks her hip. She spends a week in the hospital followed by 4 weeks in a skilled rehab facility. She is learning to walk and trying to regain her confidence. Until then, she is dependent on her only child to care for her. Here are just a few things that her daughter does not know about Mom:

Her passwords – Mom uses a multitude of websites to pay her bills – and Mom doesn’t know them either, she depends on the auto-memory of her computer at home;

Mom thought that her bills were on autopay from her checking account. The auto bill-pay is not set up with her bank;

Mom has multiple bank accounts, and her daughter is only authorized on one of them;

Mom does not have a Power of Attorney – or if she did, she can’t remember where it is;

There is also the absence of designating a Health Care Agent to make medical decisions on her behalf.

While in rehab, Mom’s daughter’s life has changed. Now, every morning she goes to Mom’s house to get the mail. She must maintain Mom’s laundry and clothing for the month. She spends endless hours with the social worker at the rehab center, even asked to attend physical and occupational therapy so that she will know how to assist her Mom safely once she is sent home. She spends hours with Mom’s insurance company who denied requests for acute rehab (more aggressive PT and OT); she goes through appeals processes to have her care extended. Then she has one week’s notice to get Mom’s house ready for her return. She must make sure that all the throw rugs are put away, that there are no obstacles for moving safely around her home. Mom has stairs to her bedroom and will not be able to use them for several weeks. Her daughter had to re-arrange furniture and provide for sleeping in her living room.

Her daughter must arrange for grocery delivery. She had to deal with Mom’s car insurance to have it suspended since she won’t be driving for several months. Then there are the many medical appointments that need to be scheduled as well as arrangements for Medicare to come to the home for on-going PT and OT. Perhaps the most difficult task is arranging for home care. Can Mom afford home care? Her daughter works full-time in a very demanding job, she will be unable to be there 24/7 and her release from rehab is based on having full-time home care, at least for the first few weeks.

This is not an unusual situation. It happens every day. None of us are fully prepared to become caregivers unexpectedly. Families need to discuss the “what-ifs” in life, especially with an aging parent. Think of it as having a disaster plan. This hypothetical case meant providing a minimal amount of care because Mom still has all her mental faculties. Cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and strokes all would require an entirely different plan of care and decision-making process. Think of the stress, and time, that can be eliminated if there had been a family plan for care.

Recognize the caregivers in your family and your community. Be aware of the time they spend being a caregiver, the stress, and emotional responsibilities they have taken on, to say nothing of the financial burdens that are ultimately realized. Please remember to give thanks this year to all of our nation’s caregivers.

Roberta L. Nestor is a financial advisor practicing at 759 Boston Post Road in Milford, CT offering retirement, long-term care, investment, and tax planning services. She offers securities and advisory services as a Registered Representative and Investment Advisor Representative of Commonwealth Financial Network – a member of FINRA/SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Fixed insurance products offered through Nestor Financial Network are separate and unrelated to Commonwealth. Commonwealth Financial Network or Nestor Financial Network does not provide legal or tax advice. You should consult a legal or tax professional regarding your individual situation. Roberta can be reached at Nestor Financial Network, 203-876-8066 or roberta@nestorfinancial.com.